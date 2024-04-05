Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2176(April 5, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear from 4-star offensive lineman Mason Short after committing to Georgia earlier in the day.

New commit Mason Short sends strong message to 5-star recruit

Beginning of the show: A look at four-star OL Mason Short’s UGA commitment and a discussion about what it could mean for the Bulldogs.

10-minute mark: I discuss how former UGA WR Ladd McConkey might’ve impacted the biggest story in the NFL this week.

15-minute mark: I address the aftermath of four-star QB Matt Zoller’s commitment to Missouri.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possible dark horse Playoff contender from within the league.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.