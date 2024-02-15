Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2150(Feb. 15, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what UGA RB Roderick Robinson said about transfer portal pickup Trevor Etienne. Plus, former UGA stars Terrence Edwards and Jake Fromm join the show. Later, an update on SEC conference scheduling.

Roderick Robinson thinks UGA RBs will ‘elevate’ their performance in 2024

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what Roderick Robinson recently said about new UGA RB Trevor Etienne and a discussion about how the rushing attack could evolve for the UGA offense this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA being a ‘distan’t No. 1 in the ESPN SP+ analytics ratings for the initial 2024 release.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including South Carolina making a surprising coaching hire.

50-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.