Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2147(Feb. 26, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest on UGA’s newest coaching hires. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the program.

Georgia football podcast: One big question for UGA’s 2 new coaches

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at reaction from UGA fans to the hire of James Coley as wide receivers coach.

15-minute mark: I discuss the value Josh Crawford brings to UGA as its new RBs coach.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee’s beatdown of the NCAA in court related to the investigation into its NIL practices.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.