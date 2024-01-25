DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why UGA is seemingly betting on experience over potential at one of the sport’s most important positions this year.

15-minute mark: I discuss the emergence of Jalon Walker as one of UGA’s top leaders.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

35-minute mark: I continue my way-too-early preview of SEC teams including Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show for another edition of Kaylee’s Corner.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.