DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at where Kirby Smart stands in comparison to his coaching peers as we enter 2024.

15-minute mark: I discuss Smart’s proposal for how NIL and transfer policies could be altered.

20-minute mark: Jeff Sentell joins the show.

35-minute mark: I conclude my way-too-early SEC preview with a look at Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

40-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell shares another edition of Kaylee’s Corner.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.