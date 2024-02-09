Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2136(Feb. 9, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s response to angry UGA fans and the latest recruiting news from DawgNation insider Jeff Sentell.

Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit offers an unimpressive response to angry UGA fans

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at Kirk Herbstreit’s response to the criticism of his comments to Dylan Raiola’s father.

15-minute mark: I discuss whether UGA should embrace being college football’s villain.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to react to UGA adding another player from the transfer portal and the latest recruiting news.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including a preview of the Super Bowl.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.