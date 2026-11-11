Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2833 (Nov. 11, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz’s comments about UGA and the attitude the Tigers will bring to Athens. He’ll also examine Kirby Smart’s comments about Georgia’s call to play risk/reward defense against Ole Miss and what that could mean for this week’s matchup against Missouri. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy stops by to break down how Georgia shut down Ole Miss and what progress he has seen from the Georgia defense this season.

Eli Drinkwitz challenges Missouri ahead of showdown with UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the stakes for Georgia and Missouri on Saturday as the Bulldogs ascend to the No. 1 ranking and the Tigers fight to keep their Playoff hopes alive. I also try to find a way to turn Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz into a villain.

15-minute mark: I explain why praise for the UGA defense suddenly seems to be everywhere again after the unit’s recent performances.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.