Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2731 (June 18, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at some love that is coming the way of UGA sophomore tight end Elyiss Williams and how he is set up for success in his second season as a Dawg. Brandon will also break down the end of the road for the Georgia baseball team including a chat with SEC Network analyst and former Dawg Jason Jacobs. DawgNation Insider Terrence Edwards also stops by to give his insight into the 2026 UGA offense.

Elyiss Williams touted as ‘next wave’ of UGA offensive stars

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some recent praise for Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams and the role he could occupy in the Bulldogs offense this season.

10-minute mark: I react to the Diamond Dawgs’ season ending last night after another College World Series loss to Oklahoma.

30-minute mark: I address the divided reaction from UGA fans regarding the location for Georgia’s 2028 game against Florida State.

35-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including more drama related to Brendan Sorsby.

50-minute mark: Former UGA baseball player and ESPN analyst Jason Jacobs joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.