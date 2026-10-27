Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2822 (Oct. 27, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down Heather Dinich’s warning to UGA and the rest of the SEC about a new CFB metric that could jeopardize the conference. Plus, we take a look at what Florida HC Jon Sumrall said yesterday about when and how they will decide which QB the Gators start on Saturday.

ESPN may have given UGA a subtle warning about its Playoff hopes

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a recent statement from an ESPN reporter explaining why Georgia might get some skeptical looks from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

10-minute mark: I revisit a fun back and forth from UGA and Florida earlier this season that’s relevant once again ahead of Saturday’s game.

15-minute mark: I share an example of possible gamesmanship from Gators coach Jon Sumrall, perhaps designed to keep the Bulldogs guessing about what they’ll see from Florida at quarterback.

30-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.