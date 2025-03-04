Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2402 (March 4, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at what could be on tap for UGA transfer wide receiver Zacahriah Branch. He will also dive into comments made at the NFL Combine by former Dawg Dom Lovett on what Kirby Smart looks for in his wide receivers. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Connor Riley stops by to talk about the kickoff of spring practice which is a week away. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm also stops by to share his thoughts on the NFL Combine.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN predicts ‘big season’ for UGA transfer WR

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why one CBS writer thinks there could be a new sense of “hope” around Georgia this spring by examining one of the newcomers to the program recently touted by ESPN, transfer wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

15-minute mark: I briefly preview one of the biggest UGA basketball games in years as the Bulldogs play at South Carolina on Tuesday night.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.