Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2433 (April 16, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams details UGA’s biggest need in the spring transfer portal. Plus, Kirby Smart addresses the future of G-Day in Athens. Later, DawgNation insider Mike Griffith joins the show to talk G-Day and the Diamond Dawgs.

Georgia football podcast: Everyone seems to agree on UGA’s biggest transfer portal need

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I evaluate UGA’s needs as the transfer portal officially opens for the spring period and discuss the first departure from the Bulldogs, running back Branson Robinson.

15-minute mark: I discuss a reported staff hire by Georgia and address the future of G-Day.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a major transfer add by Oklahoma and the seemingly narrowing list of options for former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.