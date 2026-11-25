Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2843 (Nov. 25, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at how the Georgia Bulldogs are locking in ahead of their run into the College Football Playoff. Former Dawg Davin Bellamy joins the show to share his insights into the Georgia defense and where he’s seen the most improvement. DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith also stops by to dive into Tuesday night’s College Football Playoff top 25 rankings and what it means for Georgia and the SEC moving forward.

The evidence suggests UGA is locked in as it pursues another championship

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some recent signs from Georgia that it might be totally focused on the task ahead as it seeks another national championship.

15-minute mark: I offer a possible explanation why Will Muschamp might not be a realistic candidate to replace defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

20-minute mark: I talk about UGA cornerback Ellis Robinson getting snubbed as a finalist for the Thorpe Award and explain why he might be in better company than he realizes.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

45-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.