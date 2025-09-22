Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2543 (Sept. 22, 2025) of the podcast, we get you ready for Alabama week. We discuss how Georgia fans can change this game. Plus we look at why UGA David Pollack is worried about Georgia’s pass rush and the concerns on the offensive line. Later, former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to explain what the Dawgs have to do to beat the Crimson Tide.

Fans will play crucial role in helping UGA beat Alabama

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss how a raucous home crowd can propel the Georgia defense on Saturday against Alabama.

15-minute mark: I address the messy situation for the Bulldogs at right tackle.

20-minute mark: I discuss a recent trend the Georgia defense will want to. correct against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the top moments from Week 4.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.