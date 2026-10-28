Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2823 (Oct. 28, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will examine an attempt by the University of Florida to hide comments made by one of their players this week ahead of the Georgia-Florida showdown in Atlanta.

Florida WR reportedly gives UGA some fun bulletin board material

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss a Florida player who allegedly had disparaging things to say about Georgia. I also have some fun with what appears to be an attempt from the Gators to scrub the comment from the internet.

15-minute mark: I share one thing Kirby Smart hopes his team gets vs. Florida that it didn’t have against Auburn.

25-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.