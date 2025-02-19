Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2393 (Feb. 19, 2025) of the podcast, Brandon Adams takes you through what it will take for Joenel Augero to take the next step at UGA. Then our Cody Chaffins and former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy take the wheel to discuss why Paul Finebaum thinks UGA needs to fine Mike Bobo. Plus our crew reacts to the proposed changes to the playoff format. Later, Jake Fromm joins the show to preview the NFL combine next week.

Georgia football podcast: Former 5-star recruit could be ready for major role in 2025

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what it will take for Joenel Aguero to take the next step with his development

12-minute mark: A look at why 247sports thinks UGA will lose to both Auburn and Georgia Tech this year

18-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins and former UGA LB Davin Bellamy take over the show to discuss Joenel’simprovement and a new member of the UGA staff

26-minute mark: Reacting to Paul Finebaum saying Kirby Smart should fire Mike Bobo.

32-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show

40-minute mark: The origin of Davin’s famous “Humble Yourself” quote

45-minute mark: A look at possible changes to the playoff format

End of show: The Gator Hater Countdown