Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2392 (Feb. 18, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about why they should be even more excited to see Ellis Robinson in 2025.

Georgia Football Podcast: Former 5-star recruit shares comforting words for UGA fans

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Ellis Robinson is happy to wait his turn to make an impact for Georgia’s defense

14-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s most important defensive players for 2025.

20-minute mark: DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show to breakdown what to expect from UGA’s defense.

32-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including one big question for every SEC team

End of show: I give you the Gator Hater Updater.