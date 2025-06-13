Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2473 (June 13, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams looks at the comments of a former UGA great who touts Gunner Stockton. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to discuss the latest UGA recruiting news. Later, the Alabama OC updates their quarterback competition.

Former Bulldog great explains why Gunner Stockton will be ‘winner’ for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss the early season showcase games for new Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and share why former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards believes Stockton is set up for success in those games.

15-minute mark: I give an example of how some of the takes about the Bulldogs for the upcoming season are starting to sound more sensible.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on Alabama’s quarterback competition from new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.