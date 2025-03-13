Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2409 (March 13, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will break down comments made by former UGA defensive lineman Warren Brinson about incoming freshman Elijah Griffin. Brandon will also dive into a challenge that UGA head coach Kirby Smart made to his team during his spring practice opening press conference. Former Dawg Terrence Edwards stops by to share his thoughts on the Dawgs this spring and UGA’s Pro Day.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA DL doubles down on praise for 5-star freshman

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss what former Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson said about incoming freshman, and former five-star, Elijah Griffin at UGA’s pro day on Wednesday. I also explain why a return to form for the Bulldogs defensive line could be crucial for Georgia this season.

15-minute mark: I share a fiery challenge from Kirby Smart to his players as spring practice begins.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former Alabama coach Nick Saban possibly getting in trouble with the FCC.

50-minute mark: I react to UGA’s loss in the SEC basketball tournament and discuss what comes next for the Bulldogs ahead of selection Sunday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.