Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2505 (July 30, 2025) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at why David Pollack is joining the long list of people impressed with Elijah Griffin. We also dig into a new rule that could affect how Kirby Smart runs his defense. Later our insider Mike Griffith joins the show. Plus we also hear from former UGA LB Davin Bellamy on Griffin's impact and what to expect when fall camp starts tomorrow.

Former UGA great shares intriguing detail about 5-star signee

Beginning of the show: I discuss why David Pollack is so impressed with Elijah Griffin and explain why he’s not the only one.

26-minute mark: I explain why Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs defense will be affect by a big rule change in college football.

33-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to preview the start of fall camp.46-minute mark: I discuss other SEC headlines including why Georgia is not getting enough credit for its strength of schedule this year.

52-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.