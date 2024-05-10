Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2200 (May 10, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams discusses Kirby Smart’s first comments on Jaden Rashada. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to provides updates on UGA RB signee Nate Frazier and several recruits on commit watch. Later, a look at the newest UGA star who set the homerun record.

Georgia football podcast: The pursuit of Jaden Rashada demonstrates a secret to UGA’s success

the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at how UGA might’ve convinced Jaden Rashada to come to UGA based on some recent comments from Kirby Smart.

15-minute mark: I share a clip from incoming freshman RB Nate Frazier that shows his enthusiasm about arriving at UGA.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show to preview a possible commitment announcement this weekend from a four-star WR.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a potential surprise in the recruitment of five-star quarterback Julian Lewis.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.