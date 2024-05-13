Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2201 (May 13, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will break down the recent commitment to UGA from 4-star wide receiver Thomas Blackshear out of Savannah. Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards will weigh in on Blackshear’s game and Adams will look at the Dawgs history of recruiting at the wide receiver position. Later in the show, UGA Ring of Honor member Jon Stinchcomb stops by to talk about UGA’s top offseason priorities and react to former Dawg Kamari Lassiter having a little fun at a recent press conference with the Houston Texans.

Georgia football podcast: 3 things to like about 4-star WR Thomas Blackshear’s UGA commitment

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at 4-star WR Thomas Blackshear’s UGA commitment.

15-minute mark: I share a funny comment from former UGA DB Kamari Lassiter when he found out his new NFL coach went to Alabama.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida possibly being in the mix for a transfer from a former five-star recruit.

50-minute mark: I celebrate another big weekend for the Diamond Dawgs and give a shout out to the UGA softball team ahead of its appearance in the NCAA regional.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.