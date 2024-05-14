Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2202 (May 14, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams discusses the topics addressed in Paul Finebaum’s interview with Kirby Smart including NIL, scheduling, and roster depth. Plus, a look at what UGA’s tight end room looks like without Brock Bowers. Later, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the program to highlight UGA’s newest WR commit, Thomas Blackshear.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum shares warning about ‘out of control’ expectations for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of show: A look at what Kirby Smart said about UGA’s 2024 schedule during an interview on the Paul Finebaum show.

15-minute mark: I discuss why one UGA position group is being touted as the nation’s best.

20-minute mark: Connor Riley joins the show for an in-the-moment reaction to the UGA-Clemson game time announcement.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a high-profile transfer landing at an unexpected place.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.