Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2203 (May 15, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at the recent comments made by Paul Finebaum that the expectations at Georgia are ‘out of control.’ We will also hear from Kirby Smart on the urgency he has seen from his team so far this offseason. Brandon will also take a deep dive into the brand new 12 team College Football Playoff coming at the end of the 2024 season and what it might look like. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith joins to share his passionate thoughts on the playoff selection committee. Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm also stops by to about dealing with high expectations as a Bulldog player during his career.

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum shares warning about ‘out of control’ expectations for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what Paul Finebaum said about the mounting expectations for UGA after two national championship seasons.

15-minute mark: I describe why this year’s College Football Playoff is going to be unlike anything fans have experience before.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida State coach Mike Norvell acknowledging some interest in the Alabama job.

50-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.