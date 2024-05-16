Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2204 (May 16, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams will take a look at how UGA’s relentless recruiting efforts could help them flip a commit from USC to UGA. Brandon will also dive into CBS recent head coach rankings and discuss which coaches are the biggest threat to Kirby Smart. Later in the show, UGA legend Terrence Edwards stops by to talk about the busy recruiting summer on the horizon for the Georgia program and how he feels about a noon start in the season opener against Clemson. Finally, Brandon will preview a massive UGA Baseball series coming up this weekend against the Florida Gators.

Georgia football podcast: UGA working to flip 4-star edge Isaiah Gibson from USC

Beginning of the show: A preview of the upcoming “Scavenger Hunt” recruiting weekend and a discussion about some of the top prospects expected to be on hand, including four-star edge rusher, and USC commit, Isaiah Gibson.

15-minute mark: I discuss why I think the battle to emerge as the leading contender to Kirby Smart for the title of college football’s top coach will be the dominant storyline of the upcoming season.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the league’s coaches included in CBS’ ranking of top coaches.

45-minute mark: I preview the upcoming UGA baseball series vs. Florida.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.