Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2205 (May 17, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down Greg McElroy’s analysis of UGA RB Trevor Etienne. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to share the updated visitors list for UGA’s Scavenger Hunt Weekend and provide the latest. news on 5-star OL David Sanders. Later, a deep dive into comments made by Dabo Swinney, Nick Saban, and Shane Beamer.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst says ‘sky’s the limit’ for UGA RB Trevor Etienne

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said about some big expectations for UGA RB Trevor Etienne this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss the interesting idea one of UGA’s key leaders had about how to make the game day environment in Sanford Stadium even better.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some dire words from Nick Saban on the tumultuous future for college athletics.

50-minute mark: I preview the remainder of the Diamond Dawgs’ series vs. Florida and look back to a fun moment for DawgNation involving Anthony “Antman” Edwards.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.