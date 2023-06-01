Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,957 (June 1, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Pro Football Focus said about UGA defensive end Mykel Williams and cornerback Kamari Lassiter’s chances of emerging as breakout stars this season.

Georgia football podcast: 2 UGA defenders touted as breakout stars for 2023

Beginning of the show: Expectations are once again high for Georgia’s defense this upcoming season, and at least one national publication has set its sights on a couple of Bulldogs who could be ready to step up and propel UGA back into the national championship conversation.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why defensive end Mykel Williams and cornerback Kamari Lassiter have projections for prolific growth swirling around them, and what their emergence could mean for the rest of their Bulldogs teammates on defense.