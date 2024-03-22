Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2166 (March 22, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the rumors about the performance for new WR Colbie Young could be very important.

Georgia football podcast: A deeper look at UGA player earning spring practice buzz

Beginning of the show: aA look at what’s been said about new UGA WR Colbie Young so far this spring.

15-minute mark: I discuss ESPN’s surprising pick for breakout player for UGA this season.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including another embarrassing NCAA tournament loss for Kentucky.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.