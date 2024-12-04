Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2242 (Dec. 4, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what they should expect on national signing day.

Georgia Football Podcast: Assessing UGA’s chances of adding Signing Day ‘wild card’ to 2025 class

Beginning of the show: A look at the potential for surprises for UGA as the early signing period begins.

10-minute mark: I discuss the key takeaways from UGA being ranked fifth (and seeded seventh) in last night’s College Football Playoff top 25 reveal.

15-minute mark: I share strong comments from two UGA players about their motivation to win the SEC championship.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a reaction to the controversy around Alabama’s placement in last night’s rankings.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.