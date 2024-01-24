DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I take a look at UGA’s toughest players to replace from the 2023 roster.

15-minute mark: I share a remark from Kirby Smart that proved to be more honest that perhaps some fans realized.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a way too-early preview of Ole Miss, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

45-minute mark: Kaylee Mansell joins the show for another edition of Kaylee’s Corner.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.