DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at Kirk Herbstreit’s alleged influence on Dylan Raiola flipping from UGA to Nebraska.

15-minute mark: I discuss some interesting comments from Joel Klatt on UGA missing the 2023 Playoff.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Nick Saban joining ESPN College Game Day.

50-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s basketball loss to MSU and the Dawgs’ addition of an impressive PWO recruit.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.