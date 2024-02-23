Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2156(Feb. 22, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the frontrunners and fan favorites to take over the UGA WR coaching position. Plus DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell and former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm join the show.

Georgia football podcast: Reaction to the latest news involving UGA assistant coaches

Beginning of the show: A look at possible replacements for Bryan McClendon and reaction to the likely news that Dell McGee is leaving to become Georgia State head coach.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show.

45-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some possible changes coming to the CFP format.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.