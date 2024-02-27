Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2148(Feb. 27, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest on what national analyst are saying about Brock Bowers. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the show.

Georgia football podcast: National analyst offers clear explanation why UGA wins championships

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what one prominent analyst said about how Brock Bowers contributed to UGA’s national championship success.

10-minute mark: I discuss whether former UGA players can make as big an impact at the NFL combine as they did a year ago.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Paul Finebaum applying some pressure to new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.