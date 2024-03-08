Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2156 (March 8, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear Braves star, Michael Harris praise UGA QB Carson Beck. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to discuss the nation’s top 25 prospects. Later, a trip around the SEC.

Georgia football podcast: Atlanta Braves star pays a huge compliment to Carson Beck

Beginning of the show: A look at what Michael Harris Jr. recently said about Carson Beck, and a discussion about why this may be an example of Beck’s growing fame.

15-minute mark: I discuss three reasons why UGA’s game against Clemson to open the 2024 season is earning more attention.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a wild accusation from a former QB in the league involving Alabama.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.