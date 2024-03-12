Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2158 (March 12, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a preview of what to expect as Georgia begins spring practice. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the program to discuss what are the biggest questions that need to be answered over the course of the spring season. Later, an update on the latest trade moves from the Falcons.

Georgia football podcast: Spring practice provides chance for ‘game changer’ to emerge on UGA’s defense

Beginning of the show: A look at why a couple of young defensive stars could be on the verge of breakout seasons for UGA.

10-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show from Athens to preview the start of spring practice.

25-minute mark: I discuss further evidence that the Atlanta Falcons might be doing more to embrace UGA.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some thoughts on whether Jalen Milroe will eventually be replaced as Alabama QB.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.