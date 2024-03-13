Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2159 (March 13, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a glimpse of what Kirby Smart had to say about Carson Beck following the first day of UGA spring practice. Plus, Carson Beck shares why he decided to come back to UGA. Later, DawgNation insider Mike Griffith and former UGA QB Jake Fromm join the program.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart says Carson Beck seeks to do ‘something special’ for UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the attention given to Carson Beck as UGA started spring practice on Tuesday.

15-minute mark: I discuss Beck’s true motivation for returning to UGA in 2024.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show live from UGA pro day.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some volatile words about NIL from Nick Saban in front of a congressional panel.

45-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show to preview spring practice.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe and share the Gator Hater Updater.