Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2160 (March 14, 2024) of the podcast, DawgNation’s Brandon Adams will explain which former Dawgs did the most to make their draft stock improve during their workout for NFL scouts yesterday. Plus we are hearing from more big names in college football about the consequences of NIL. You’ll also hear from former UGA WR Terrence Edwards on Ladd McConkey at pro day at the start of spring practice.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA stars could see draft stock soar after pro day

Beginning of the show: A look at a couple former Dawgs who performed well at UGA’s pro day on Wednesday.

15-minute mark: I share some remarks from Kirby Smart that sound pretty similar to a controversial statement from Nick Saban earlier this week.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a surprising hire by Texas A&M.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.