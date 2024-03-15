Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2161 (March 15, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest buzz and remarks about transfer portal pickup Trevor Etienne. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to discuss what recruits UGA will host this weekend. Later, a major change could already be happening with the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football podcast: UGA newcomer apparently off to strong start in spring practice

Beginning of the show: A look at the early buzz around UGA RB transfer Trevor Etienne.

15-minute mark: I discuss what was observed about UGA DE/OLB Mykel Williams during practice on Thursday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show to share the latest UGA recruiting news, including a visit from five-star QB JuJu Lewis.

45--minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an explanation of why I think Greg Sankey is being outmaneuvered by his counterpart in the Big Ten.

50-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s SEC basketball tournament loss to Florida and preview the start of league play for the Diamond Dawgs this weekend at Kentucky.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.