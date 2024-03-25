Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2167 (March 25, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest news on why NIL could have played an important role in the recent flip of DL Justus Terry. Plus, former UGA OL Jon Stinchcomb joins the program to discuss the recent charges brought against running back Trevor Etienne as well as UGA’s newest 2026 commit. Later, a look at the SEC teams still left standing in March Madness and an update on other UGA athletic teams.

Georgia football podcast: 2 questions UGA should ask after 5-star recruit’s surprising flip to USC

Beginning of the show: A look at what’s next as 5-star DL Justus Terry flips from UGA to USC.

15-minute mark: Reaction to UGA RB Trevor Etienne’s arrest.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the two league teams advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

50-minute mark: I celebrate UGA’s two commits from the weekend, the Diamond Dawgs sweep of Alabama and the basketball team’s advance in the NIT tournament.

End of show: I update our Golden Shoe Bracket Challenge and share the Gator Hater Updater.