Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. On episode No. 2169 (March 27, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams dives into Kirby Smart comments about one of the Dawgs veteran offensive lineman and how he will set the tone for Bulldogs in 2024. Brandon also revels in Georgia's win over Ohio State in the NIT. Later in the show DawgNation Insider Mike Griffith stops by to break down Kirby Smart's comments on the arrest of running back Trevor Etienne over the weekend. Also, after a week off former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm is back on the show with a big surprise.

Georgia football podcast: UGA uses ‘bad intentions’ to separate from its competition

Beginning of the show: A look at what Kirby Smart and a key UGA player about the Bulldogs’ commitment to toughness and a fun comparison between it and one of the program’s top competitors.

15-minute mark: I share a warning from Kirby Smart to anyone who thinks UGA’s going to give up its recruiting efforts just because a player commits elsewhere.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a former Florida player with a harsh criticism of the Gators coaching staff.

50-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.