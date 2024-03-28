Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2170 (March 28, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams dives into one factor that could keep the Georgia Bulldogs from winning a third national title in four years. Cornerback Julian Humphrey also opens up about his stint in the transfer portal in the offseason and ultimately what kept him in Athens. Later in the show UGA legend Terrence Edwards stops by to share what his observations from UGA spring practice.

Georgia football podcast: Only one thing could prevent UGA from winning another national championship

Beginning of the show: A look at how the NFL draft could predict UGA’s future championship success.

15-minute mark: I discuss how Kirby Smart’s ability to keep talented players from transferring could benefit the program in the coming weeks.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show to share a behind-the-scenes look at UGA practice.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Sanford Stadium getting some love from a national writer.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.