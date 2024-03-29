Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2171 (March 29, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest buzz around a member of UGA’s freshman class who is making head turning plays. Plus, a look at what Kirby Smart thinks about the 2025 schedule. Later, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to discuss a recent UGA commitment and the top targets for UGA’s next signing class.

Georgia football podcast: UGA freshman’s spring practice performance draws comparison with all-time great

Beginning of the show: A look at some of the freshmen earning buzz at spring practice for UGA.

10-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart’s excitement about the 2025 UGA schedule.

15-minute mark: I discuss some recruiting rumors including what appears to be a back and forth between UGA and USC over some prized prospects.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell joins the show to explain why next week will be busy with two high-profile targets set to make commitment announcements.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the latest on the league’s teams in the NCAA tournament.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.