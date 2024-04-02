Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2173 (April 2, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares Kirby Smart’s latest remarks about UGA QB Carson Beck. Plus, DawgNation insider Mike Kaylee Mansell joins the program to discuss her outlook on Carson Beck for the 2024 season and shares her thoughts on the UCLA series potentially getting canceled. Later, a trip around the SEC.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck continues to make strong impression during spring practice

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some of the chatter around Carson Beck this spring, including some interesting comments from Kirby Smart.

15-minute mark: I discuss what appeared to be a funny attempt at an April Fool’s joke from UGA’s social media on Monday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell makes a special appearance on the show.

35-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an update on four-star QB Matt Zollers recruitment.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.