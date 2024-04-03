Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2174 (April 3, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares how as the Georgia Bulldogs head towards G-Day, a pair of freshman defensive backs, KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson, continue to get praise. Brandon Adams will show off evidence from a DawgNation Insider of a spectacular play Robinson made during spring practice. Brandon will also dive into whether the Dawgs have concern on the defensive line. Later in the show Mike Griffith stops by to share which players he will be watching on G-Day.

Georgia football podcast: CBS touts KJ Bolden as ‘freshman to watch’ on G-Day

Beginning of the show: A look at some of the UGA freshmen turning heads during spring practice -- including five-star safety KJ Bolden.

15-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart’s stated concerns about UGA’s defensive line and explain how a recent scrimmage performance factors into the conversation.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some thoughts on where things stand with four-star QB Matt Zollers.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.