Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2175 (April 4, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams sets the stage for what a commitment from the 4-star QB, Matt Zollers might mean. Also hear from Kirby Smart about what he looks for when recruiting the quarterback position. Later in the show UGA legend Terrence Edwards stops by to break down the Dawgs wide receiver room.

Georgia football podcast: Decision day arrives for 4-star QB Matt Zollers

Beginning of the show: A look at what four-star QB Matt Zollers will announce this afternoon when he decides between UGA and Missouri.

15-minute mark: I preview the commitment announcement slated for Friday morning for four-star OL Mason Short.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the possible ramifications of the so-called “Super League” that was reported on by The Athletic on Wednesday night.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.