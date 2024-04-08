Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2177(April 8, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams breaks down Julian “JuJu” Lewis’ comments on X over the weekend and takes a look at where Georgia’s quarterback recruiting stands. Plus Brandon will take a look at the latest from UGA spring practice which heads into its final week before G-Day. Later in the show, UGA legend Jon Stinchcomb stops by to talk about UGA backup quarterback Gunner Stockton and his opportunity in Saturday’s spring game.

Georgia football podcast: 5-star QB Julian Lewis addresses NIL rumors

Beginning of the show: A look at why 5-star QB Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis thinks some people have misunderstood what he’s about as a football player.

15-minute mark: I share some rumors/reports from UGA’s second spring scrimmage.

20-minute mark: I explain why QB Gunner Stockton is one of the most interesting players for this Saturday’s G-Day game.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the coaches competing to become Kirby Smart’s top rival according to ESPN.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.