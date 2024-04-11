Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2180 (April 11, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams is joined by a pair of UGA legends to get their expectations for Saturday’s G-Day game. Jon Stinchcomb would like to see the Dawgs edge rushers win their one-on-one battles with the UGA offensive line. Later in the show Terrence Edwards will drop his names to watch in the spring game. Brandon will also check in on the former Dawgs in this week’s field at The Masters.

Georgia football podcast: Former UGA great discusses emerging stars who could ‘step up’ on G-Day

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why one former five-star could be in a big spotlight during Saturday’s G-Day scrimmage game.

15-minute mark: I discuss a comment from a former UGA golfer at the Masters that sounds pretty similar to something the Bulldogs’ football team might would’ve said in recent seasons.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Bear Alexander’s decision to reverse course on some previous transfer rumors.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.