Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2181 (April 12, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear the latest remarks from the national media about the UGA secondary. Plus, DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the program to discuss what recruits will be on the scene for G-Day, including a former Dawgs DL commit. Later, a preview of what the transfer portal could look like when it re-opens next week.

Georgia football podcast: National media highlights competitive UGA position group ahead of G-Day

Beginning of the show: A look at what one CBS writer said about UGA’s defensive backs ahead of G-Day and a discussion from one of the Bulldogs’ top players about what he’s hoping to see from the spring game.

15-minute mark: I preview the top recruits expected to be on hand on Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the surprising twist Kentucky’s basketball coaching search took on Thursday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.