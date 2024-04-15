Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2182 (April 15, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will break down UGA’s G-Day game and which players shined in the spring scrimmage. We will also hear from coach Kirby Smart on quarterback Carson Beck’s development. Later in the show former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb stops by to offer his insight into Saturday’s spring game.

Georgia football podcast: UGA defense ‘strikes back’ with impressive G-Day performance

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what happened on G-Day and what’s being credited as a good day for UGA’s defense.

15-minute mark: I discuss what we learned about Carson Beck on Saturday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including some allegations of NIL promises being broken by USC.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.