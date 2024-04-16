Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2183 (April 16, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what Kirby Smart had to say on G-Day about the transfer portal and the performances of the running back room. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the program to discuss UGA’s latest commit and a potential QB who is trending for the Dawgs ‘25 recruiting class. Later, an SEC coach speaks out about college football’s ‘poor system.’

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans bracing for possible wild ride as transfer portal opens

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what the outlook is as the transfer portal opens around college football and a UGA running back is among the first to enter.

15-minute mark: I discuss what’s next for the Bulldogs at running back after Andrew Paul’s expected departure.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to address rumors of a possible QB commit for UGA.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Tennessee losing its top tackler to the portal.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.