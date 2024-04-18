Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2185 (April 18, 2024) of the podcast, Brandon Adams will break down quarterback Ryan Montgomery’s commitment to UGA and what that could mean for the Dawgs recruiting of the position moving forward. Later in the show UGA legend Terrence Edwards will share what he learned from the Dawgs on G-Day. Also, could Alabama be facing a ‘nightmare scenario’ when it comes to the transfer portal?

Georgia football podcast: One big reason 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery committed to UGA

Beginning of the show: A look at 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery’s UGA commitment.

15-minute mark: I discuss what Montgomery’s announcement could mean for UGA’s pursuit of JuJu Lewis.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a suggestion from a national website about a possible ‘nightmare scenario in the transfer portal for Alabama.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.